Swansea City finished the 2021/22 campaign in 15th and Russell Martin will have his eyes on a stark improvement with a big summer makeover awaiting.

Swansea City’s season started in hectic fashion with Martin coming in to replace Steve Cooper, but there’s no doubt that the signs are there for a promising future under the ex-MK Dons boss’ management.

The summer provides the chance for the Swans to freshen up their ranks and soon, the club will have to confirm their retained list. Ahead of that upcoming date, we take a look at what to expect…

Who will be released?

A summer makeover awaits Swansea City, so expect the majority of out of contract players to depart.

Korey Smith and Ben Hamer will be leaving the club, Martin has already confirmed. Yan Dhanda could follow suit too after falling down the pecking order at the Swansea.com Stadium under Martin’s management.

25-year-old ‘keeper Josh Gould’s contract has a 12-month extension option, but it wouldn’t raise many eyebrows if that wasn’t triggered.

Who could be transfer listed?

Some clubs move to specify who is being made available for transfer too, and some players may well be transfer listed by Swansea City.

Experienced centre-back Ryan Bennett has been told that he can leave South Wales this summer. Wales Online has said that Swansea City will listen to offers for midfielders Jay Fulton and Liam Walsh too, but it remains to be seen if the club confirm that publicly on their retained list.

Who will be retained?

Well, of those out of contract, it would be a surprise if any stayed on board.

Martin wants to freshen up his squad this summer and letting go of players at the end of their deals is a perfect chance to free up some space for new signings. The futures of those in his plans are already secured, so it will be hoped a fruitful transfer window awaits.