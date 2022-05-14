Tranmere Rovers remain in League Two after finishing 9th place in the table, missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

However, Rovers won’t have much time to dwell on this as Micky Mellon’s men are expected to be fighting for promotion again next season.

With the Whites recently releasing their retained list it was announced that fan favourite Lewis Warrington would be returning to Everton after a successful loan spell for the club.

With Jay Spearing also leaving the club, Rovers will be lacking options in the midfield next season.

One player the Whites should definitely look to bring in to bolster the midfield next season is 29-year-old Alex Woodyard.

What the stats say…

Woodyard is a more defensive-minded midfielder, looking to break up play and stop counter attacks.

The Englishman’s 2.6 tackles per game back this up, averaging the eighth most in the whole of League One last season (WhoScored).

Although Woodyard has made an impressive amount of tackles per game, the midfielder only averaged one interception a game last season, but this could definitely increase if he made the drop down to League Two

Despite Woodyard’s one assist last season the 29-year-old had a fairly successful season passing the ball, averaging 42.6 passes per game at a rate of 80.2%.

Could a deal be done?

With Woodyard out of contract this summer and Wimbledon being relegated from League One, he definitely has cause to move away from the Dons.

Woodyard also had a loan spell in the 2019/20 season with Rovers with the midfielder playing 11 games for the Whites before the season was cut short due to the pandemic.

Mellon definitely has reason to go in for Woodyard and the midfielder would be a brilliant signing for Tranmere Rovers.