Swansea City transfer target Marcus Harness has seen a 12-month contract extension option triggered by Portsmouth, Danny Cowley has confirmed.

Harness is said to be being eyed by Swansea City ahead of the summer window as Russell Martin eyes some fresh additions.

The former Burton Albion’s star initial deal was running out at the end of this season, but Portsmouth have always had the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. Now, it has been confirmed Pompey have triggered that clause.

Speaking with The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley stressed the importance of keeping key players like Harness.

He went on to label the forward a “real asset” to the club, stating there was never any doubt over exercising their option to extend. Here’s what he had to say:

“We want to keep together as many of the group that finished the season as possible. In all of the successful teams I’ve worked with in the past, continuity has been a major factor in that. “We’re delighted to exercise the option for Marcus – and it was always going to be something that we took up. “He’s a key player in our team and has brought goals and assists, while he’s equally adept in a number of attacking positions. We know that Marcus has the pace, athleticism and end product to shine beyond this level and he’s a real asset for our club.”

What now?

Despite the fact Harness’ contract extension has been exercised, Portsmouth will likely still have to fight to retain his services.

As Cowley said himself, the 26-year-old has the ability to play at a higher level, and Swansea City boss Martin is aware of that.

It remains to be seen if the Swans’ long-term interest develops into anything more serious when the summer transfer window opens, but Portsmouth will no doubt want to fend off interest. However, they will be aware that Harness could end up leaving for nothing next summer – a scenario they will surely want to avoid given his potential value.

The Coventry-born winger has spent much of his career in League One, making only 10 Championship appearances while with Burton Albion.