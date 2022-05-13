Fulham are poised to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer this summer, it has been claimed by reports in Italy.

Fulham are gearing up for life back in the Premier League after finishing the 2021/22 campaign as Championship champions.

Marco Silva will be determined to stop the Cottagers from bouncing between England’s top two tiers by staving off relegation next season, but he will need to strengthen his ranks in his bid to do so.

Now, it has been claimed Fulham are set to complete an eye-catching deal.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Lazio Press (via Hammy End), out of contract Lazio ‘keeper Strakosha is set to make a move to Craven Cottage this summer.

The Albanian international’s deal expires at the end of this season, meaning he is available to sign on a free transfer.

Plenty of pedigree…

Strakosha joined Lazio as a youngster back in August 2012, signing from Greek side Panionios.

Since then, he has gone on to become the Serie A giant’s main man in between the sticks. Overall, the 27-year-old has played 206 times for the club, keeping 62 clean sheets in the process.

Strakosha has been Albania’s number one since making his debut back in March 2017 too. He has 19 international caps to his name, keeping eight clean sheets in that time.

It remains to be seen if Strakosha does indeed end up with Fulham this summer. But given that he is available for nothing, he could be a smart addition for Silva and co.