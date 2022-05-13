Hartlepool United’s new manager search is moving forward, with chairman Raj Singh saying he hopes to start speaking to candidates personally “pretty soon”.

Hartlepool United made the decision to part ways with Graeme Lee after a dismal end to the season in which they won just one in 11.

Speculation has been rife regarding the vacant post at Victoria Park since, and now, chairman Singh has issued a fresh update.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Singh revealed that Hartlepool United are going through the process of sifting through the current applications for the job. He went on to express that while he doesn’t want to set a specific deadline, he hopes to start talking “personally” with candidates soon.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There has been a lot of people that have applied for the job, as expected.

“We’re just working through the applications. It’s just a case of seeing the interested parties that have applied and then going from there really.

“I don’t think you can set yourself too many deadlines. Things change very quickly in football. That’s why you can’t set a deadline.

“But, we want it done as soon as possible. We’re already on with it. We’ve already spoke to plenty of people over the phone and we want to speak to people personally pretty soon.”

Lofty ambitions…

Singh went on to say that the budget set for the new manager should see them finish in the play-offs at least.

After finishing in 17th, it’s safe to say the new boss will have some work to do. The Pools finished on 54 points, 23 away from 7th placed Mansfield Town.

However, despite the big gap to make up, it’s a game of fine margins in the Football League, and a bad run of form at the wrong time can plummet sides down the table.

Regardless of who is named as Lee’s replacement, Singh’s expectations are high, so they will be hoping to arrive in good time to shape the squad to their liking in the summer.