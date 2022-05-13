Middlesbrough are unsurprisingly in the market for a new goalkeeper or two this summer, after their current crop failed to leave a lasting impression on manager Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough currently have Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels as goalkeepers in the first-team. Both Wilder and previous boss Neil Warnock rotated the duo, with neither shot-stopper nailing down the number one spot.

Neither have impressed Wilder when given the opportunity and so the Teessiders have identified both Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow and Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen as potential new recruits this summer.

But how do they compare?

Experience

The 31-year-old Darlow boasts more experience than his Leicester City counterpart. The Englishman has played in the Championship in five seasons during his career, playing for both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. He has also played in the Premier League with his current side.

Iversen has also played up and down the footballing pyramid. He has had loan spells at the likes of Oldham Athletic in League Two, Rotherham United in League One, and most recently Preston North End in the Championship.

The Dane has also represented his country at youth level playing 60 times for various age groups from U16 up to U21.

Price tag

According to Transfermarkt there is not much to separate the two players in terms of their market value.

Iversen is priced at £1.35 million, whilst Darlow is valued at £2.70 million. It is believed the latter is allowed to leave St. James’ Park, with Iversen potentially only available for loan.

Statistics

During his time at Preston North End, Iversen played 71 times, conceding 83 goals and keeping 23 clean sheets. This means he kept a clean sheet in 32% of his games for the Lilywhites.

Darlow has played 99 times at Newcastle United and has kept a clean sheet in 25 of those appearances, a clean sheet percentage of 25%.

The Magpies ‘keeper has a save percentage of 64.9% this season, with Iversen slightly better with 70.6%. Although, the latter has played far more games.

Admittedly it is hard to compare the two in this instance given the difference in the quality of the opposition they are facing each week.

Comment

Both keepers would be a huge improvement in what Middlesbrough have at their disposal as things stand.

Lumley and Daniels have not been too steady when tasked with the number one spot and so if Iversen or Darlow came in they would go straight into the starting eleven.