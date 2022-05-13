AFC Wimbledon are said to have interviewed former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell over the vacant managerial post at Plough Lane.

AFC Wimbledon will be playing League Two football next season after a dismal 2021/22 campaign.

The club parted ways with Mark Robinson back in March in the wake of a dismal run of form and Mark Bowen took over the vacant post until the end of the season. Now though, the search for a new boss is being stepped up, and an interview has seemingly been held.

As reported by the South London Press, former Crewe Alexandra boss Artell was set for an interview on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who is out of work after leaving Gresty Road in April, is said to be under consideration for the AFC Wimbledon job.

A smart appointment?

Looking at Artell’s track record, he could be the perfect fit for the AFC Wimbledon job.

He is experienced in working under a budget and has shown a willingness to bring young players through the academy and into the first-team, something that will be highly valued by those at Plough Lane.

Artell is a promotion winner too, another notch on his belt that will surely please the Dons.

After working as director of youth development with Crewe Alexandra from 2014 to 2017, Artell took up the managerial post in January 2017, remaining in charge for over five years and taking charge of a hefty 274 games while with the club.

He managed an average points per match of 1.3 before being relieved of his duties upon the Alex’s relegation to League Two.