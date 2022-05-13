Blackburn Rovers’ bid to tie Darragh Lenihan down to a new contract could be hampered by the ongoing managerial uncertainty at Ewood Park, it has been said.

Blackburn Rovers have already lost one of their star men heading into the summer.

It was confirmed that Joe Rothwell would be heading for pastures new upon the expiry of his contract, and there remains uncertainty over the futures of club captain Lenihan and academy graduate Ryan Nyambe.

Now, an update on Lenihan’s situation has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The report states that the financial factors of a new deal are not a problem. However, the key obstacle is the uncertainty over the managerial vacancy at Ewood Park after the departure of Tony Mowbray.

It is added that Lenihan holds ambitions of playing in the Premier League, and if he is to stay with Rovers, the club and the new boss will need to hold those hopes too.

Interest arising…

Lenihan isn’t without other options either.

Fellow Championship side West Brom, who will surely have their eyes set on a promotion push this season, are said to be keen on bringing the Irish centre-back to The Hawthorns.

Burnley were also credited with interest in Lenihan last month, so it’s safe to say there are other possibilities for the centre-back.

Lenihan has played 252 times for Blackburn Rovers since progressing through their youth ranks, chipping in with 10 goals and six assists in the process.