Exeter City boss Matt Taylor is under consideration for the vacant manager’s job at Charlton Athletic, reports London News Online.

Taylor, 40, is someone who Charlton Athletic fans may remember. He spent two years playing for the club between 2011 and 2013, racking up 50 league appearances as an Addick.

Now manager of Exeter City, he’s recently secured his side’s promotion to League One after an impressive showing in the fourth tier of English football.

His side are set to play Charlton in the league next season, but London News Online are reporting that Taylor is now under consideration at The Valley.

Addicks owners Thomas Sandgaard parted ways with Johnnie Jackson following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

His side finished the season in 13th place of the table after looking like relegation contenders for much of the season, with Sandgaard’s decision to sack Jackson splitting opinion.

He’s since received a number of applicants for the job, but Taylor could yet be the man to replace Jackson after doing a fine job during his four-year tenure at Exeter.