Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said Connor Mahoney “didn’t quite fit” into his plans for the future ahead of his impending departure.

Millwall are yet to announce their retained list after their 2021/22 campaign came to a close earlier this month, but one man who it has been said will be leaving is winger Mahoney.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact at The Den following his arrival from Bournemouth.

Now, Lions boss Rowett has shed light on the decision against offering him a new contract.

Speaking with the South London Press, the Millwall manager explained that Mahoney has been “really unfortunate”, but admitted he doesn’t quite fit into his plans for the future heading into the summer. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Connor’s been really unfortunate, just the way it’s worked.

“He didn’t quite fit into what we were trying to do. But he’s a talented player. He’s got really nice ability, as we know.

“He’s another one that needs to go somewhere next season and play regularly and get his career back on track. Every player needs to have that opportunity.

“Obviously after two or three years of not playing regularly at Millwall he needs to have the chance to do that.”

Rowett was full of praise for the departing winger though, labelling him a “really talented lad” and expressing that he hopes to see Mahoney kick on after a difficult time with the Lions.

Best for all parties?

Obviously, in an ideal world, Mahoney would have been a regular in the Millwall side over the course of his time at the club and he’d have extended his stay already. However, after a lack of game time, it seems a departure works well for all involved.

This summer presents the chance for Mahoney to land a new club on a free transfer. He will be keen to play regularly wherever he lands as he bids to maximise his potential elsewhere.

In his time with Millwall, the former Blackburn Rovers youngster managed five goals and seven assists in 68 outings.