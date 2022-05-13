Derby County’s senior adviser Steve McClaren is set to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer, report The Telegraph.

McClaren was no.2 to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for a number of years. He eventually left Old Trafford to take on some managerial positions of his own, going on to have a decorated career in England and around Europe.

Now at Derby County, McClaren has been working as an adviser to the club, who are managed by United legend Wayne Rooney.

But a fresh report from The Telegraph has revealed that McClaren is set to join ten Hag at Manchester United this summer, with the Dutchman having specifically requested that McClaren join his backroom team at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is leaving Dutch outfit Ajax to take on the Manchester United job this summer, with current manager Ralf Rangnick to take on an advisory role at the club beyond this season.

Big changes at Pride Park this summer…

Derby County have been in administration for several months now. The club has a preferred bidder in Chris Kirchner but his proposed takeover is taking some time to go through.

With uncertainty ongoing at the club, the future of a number of their players and staff remains likewise. Rooney’s future in the dugout becomes more uncertain as time ticks on and so too does the future of their players, with a number of them out of contract next month.

Now, with McClaren set to leave for United, it could mark the start of a number of exits at Pride Park this summer.

Rams fans won’t blame McClaren for leaving, especially so after he stepped down from his position after the club entered administration, and for United it could be a shrewd appointment with McClaren being a widely experienced name in football.