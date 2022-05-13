Peterborough United are interested in a move for Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara, with Ipswich Town and now Preston North End being mentioned alongside the midfielder.

Camara, 25, has been transfer listed by Plymouth Argyle.

The Guinea-Bissau international featured 40 times in the 2021/22 League One campaign, scoring four and assisting six to help his side claim a 7th place finish in the final table.

But Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has since put Camara up for sale. Reports have credited Peterborough United with an interest, with Grant McCann looking low on central options, whilst separate reports have credited Ipswich Town with a strong interest.

And the report from Peterborough Telegraph which links Camara with Posh has suggested that Championship club Preston North End might have an interest in Camara.

The Lilywhites are managed by former Argyle boss Ryan Lowe, and Peterborough Telegraph write that Lowe is ‘sure to be interested in a reunion’ with Camara this summer.

The same report also goes on to mention that, should Plymouth sell Camara this summer, then it would give them added funds to move for Posh midfielder Ryan Broom, who has also been made available for transfer this summer.