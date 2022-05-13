Preston North End are keen on signing Dijon midfielder Bersant Celina, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Ipswich Town in League One, reports TWTD.

Celina, 25, left French side Dijon to join Ipswich Town on loan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Kosovo international went on to feature 32 times in the third tier, scoring six and assisting six to help the Tractor Boys claim an 11th place finish under Kieran McKenna.

Celina, a former Swansea City midfielder, has since returned to parent club Dijon. But TWTD are now reporting that the Lilywhites are weighing up a summer move for Celina, with other clubs set to join the race.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished the 2021/22 Championship campaign in 13th, and fans will be hoping to see several names come through the door this summer after the club announced via their retained list that a number of first-team players are leaving this summer