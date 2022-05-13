Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool over a permanent move for Nat Phillips, reports Express.

Phillips, 25, looks set to seal his permanent exit from Liverpool after impressing on loan at Bournemouth.

The centre-back joined the Cherries on loan in January and went on to feature 17 times in the Championship, helping Scott Parker’s side secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Now, Express report that Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool over a permanent swoop for Phillips, with the move expected to cost the south coast club £8million.

Express goes on to reveal that Bournemouth have already paid the Reds £1.5million for the initial loan, with a £250,000 bonus added on top of that after promotion was secured.

New chapter for Phillips…

The move comes after Phillips addressed his future at Anfield, hinting that he’d be keen on making a permanent exit in hope of playing regular first-team football going into the 2022/23 campaign.

He told Bournemouth Echo earlier this week:

“I want to continue playing regularly, week in, week out. Ideally in the Premier League.

“So we’ll see what happens in the summer. There’s various conversations that need to be had involving Bournemouth, Liverpool and whoever.”