Former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has spoken of his time at the Black Cats and says he’ll be ‘ rooting‘ for his former side in the play-offs.

Johnson joined the Wearsiders back in 2020 and his reign saw the club fall to a semi-final play-off defeat in 2021, but his tenure also saw the club win their first piece of silverware since 1973 against Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Towards the back-end of his time at Sunderland, Johnson unfortunately was at the helm for some of the worst results in the club’s history.

Despite this, the former Bristol City head coach has always spoke well of the Black Cats since his departure and that isn’t changing now, speaking to Sky Sports, Johnson said:

“I feel very privileged to have had the honour of coaching what I see as an iconic club in the country, an absolutely fantastic football club with great people, a fan base which is phenomenal.

“They are churning out 34,000 in League One on a regular basis. I think in general terms we did an excellent job, there were a lot of successes in that period and I wish them all the best and am rooting for them to get promotion this year.”

It’s always nice to see this from a former head coach and it will certainly resonate well amongst the Sunderland fanbase, who were relatively split when it came to the debate on his job.

It appears Sunderland have a lot of support in their upcoming play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers and whilst they’ll be favourites, Gareth Ainsworth’s side are more than capable of an upset.

Back in the mix…

There’s no doubt among a lot of football fans that Johnson is a more than capable pair of hands within the EFL and many clubs would love to have his services, but some time outside England may be on the card.

Johnson is yet to join a new club since his Sunderland departure in January, but recently has been linked with the vacant Hibernian job, so we could see the former Sunderland boss north of the border very soon.