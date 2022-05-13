Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has been involved in crunch talks with the Blues hierarchy, according to Alan Nixon.

The Blues had a torrid campaign at times last season, a season where they finished 20th in the Championship table.

That brought a lot of noise that Bowyer’s position at the club was under threat. Some reports suggested that a rumoured takeover would mean that the former Charlton boss would be moved on.

Bowyer’s time at Birmingham City…

The 45-year-old Bowyer has been at the helm of the Blues since his appointment in mid-March 2021.

Since signing on at St Andrew’s, Bowyer has been in charge for 59 matches, winning just 17 of those games.

His two seasons with the club have seen him guide them to 18th and 20th place finishes.

And with talk going around that Bowyer’s position was under threat, Nixon says that he has met with the club for crunch talks.

Indeed, he says that the nature of this meeting has been to have “showdown talks” over his future with the Blues.

Nixon adds that these talks have seen him “told to carry on” with Bowyer moving into the final year of his deal at the club.

Thoughts?

Football always has been and always will be a results-based business. Get the results right and you are set but when results waver the dreaded axe falls fast.

With 18th and 20th-placed finishes to his name, it is hard to see Birmingham City bosses persevering much longer with Lee Bowyer. This will be especially so should this negative trend continue.

If a new takeover does materialise, results must improve if Bowyer is to remain in the hotseat at Birmingham City.