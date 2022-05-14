Huddersfield Town secured a 3rd place finish in the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Bristol City last weekend.

Carlos Corberán was selected as Danny Cowley’s successor back in July 2020 and after a shaky first season at the John Smith’s Stadium, and the 39-year-old Spaniard has dramatically changed Huddersfield Town’s performances in his second year at the helm.

After implementing his demanding style of play on the players within his first season, Corberán has impressed this term, guiding the Terriers to a 3rd place finish with one of the lowest budgets in the league.

Regardless of which division Huddersfield Town are in next season, there are likely to be new additions which may leave some players out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Here, we look at three players that Corberán needs to offload in the summer transfer window…

Duane Holmes

The former Derby County man has failed to impress the Terriers faithful in his second spell with the club after he arrived from the East Midlands in 2020.

Despite showing glimpses of quality, Holmes lacks real consistency and has only managed five goals in 37 appearances from midfield this season.

With Huddersfield seemingly likely looking to bolster the quality they have in-behind the striker in the summer, parting ways with Holmes would make sense for all parties.

Rolando Aarons

The tricky winger, who signed from Premier League giants Newcastle United in January 2021, is another player that Corberán could look to offload this summer.

Despite offering Huddersfield Town a direct, skilful approach in the final third, the supporters are yet to see this in full motion as Aarons has had a horrific time with injuries this season. The winger, 26, has made one substitute appearance all season, offering little to the Yorkshire outfit.

Heading into his final year of a contract, don’t be surprised to see the Jamaican leave Huddersfield Town this summer.

Reece Brown

Brown, 26, has been on loan this season at relegated Championship side Peterborough United, for whom he played eight times without scoring or assisting.

Since Brown joined from Forest Green Rovers in 2019, he has rarely featured for the first-team, with managers past and present disliking his attitude, despite often believing he has the quality to feature.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract with Huddersfield Town in June and is set to leave the club on a free transfer, this will be of disappointment to Huddersfield as they failed to cash in on Brown whilst he was under contract.