According to Mirror journalist John Cross, managerless Championship duo QPR and Blackburn Rovers are taking an interest in Canada national team boss John Herdman.

Both the R’s and Rovers will be looking to rebuild under a new management structure next season. The Mirror’s Cross says that Herdman is on the radar of the pair.

However, he adds a warning that they will face a challenge from struggling Premier League outfit Burnley.

Who is John Herdman?

The 46-year-old Herdman was born in Consett, County Durham. His first taste in football came as a development coach at Sunderland until 2001.

Moving to New Zealand, Herdman took on the role of head coach for the Football Ferns, the women’s national side.

Since 2018, he has been the head coach of the Canadian men’s side. He has guided them to this year’s World Cup, capping this with a 4-0 win over Jamaica.

It will be the first World Cup in 36 years for Les Rouge and it is this profile that will have attracted QPR and Blackburn’s attention.

Thoughts?

The Mirror’s John Cross says that it is Herdman’s success that “has alerted English clubs” and QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley are named in his report.

In all fairness, despite not having a club management pedigree, 46-year-old Herdman has done more than enough to justify a punt at club level.

When he took over the reins of the Canadian national side, they were ranked 94th in world football’s rating system. Under his guidance, they are now 33rd in the world and heading to Qatar.

In anyone’s view, that is a massive achievement and is rightly drawing admiring glances to him.