Huddersfield Town are preparing for a huge game against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi finals tonight.

The Terriers finished 3rd in the Championship, missing out on the automatic spots by just six points, and their play-off campaign begins tonight with a trip to surprise promotion hopefuls, Luton Town.

The Hatters’ story has been one of a dream since achieving promotion all the way from League Two, to now being in Premier League contention, all in the space of a few years.



Huddersfield Town team news

Carlos Corberan is hopeful that one of the squad’s most talented players, Lewis O’Brien, will be fit enough to feature after he missed the final game of the season against Bristol City.

However, there is some more unfortunate news and that is that Matty Pearson (knee) and Sorba Thomas (knee) will both be unavailable to start despite returning to training recently, due to a lack of time to rebuild match fitness.

Ryan Schofield (shoulder) and Alex Vallejo (knee) will both be out until next season.



Predicted XI

Blackman (GK)

Turton

Hogg

Sarr

Pipa

Holmes

Russell

Eiting

Toffolo

Sinani

Ward



All or nothing…

For both teams, promotion would mean everything, whether that be the end to a perfect fairy tale season for Luton Town, or a return to top flight football for Huddersfield Town after some time away.

Over the course of two legs anything can happen and neither of these sides can be ruled out, with both proving to be formidable in the Championship this season.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening and will be shown live on Sky Sports.