Middlesbrough signed Folarin Balogun in the January transfer window from Premier League side Arsenal, with the forward helping his loan side to a seventh-placed finish.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder took the reins in November and looked to shake up his striker options in his first window in charge.

With forwards Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn, and Uche Ikpeazu at his disposal already, he allowed the latter to depart on loan to Cardiff, and signed two Premier League loanees in Arsenal’s Balogun and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Aaron Connolly.

The five striker options were often rotated in the latter parts of the season, with Balogun unable to cement himself as a regular starter under Wilder.

The Gunners’ striker scored three goals and registered a further three assists in 18 appearances for Middlesbrough, nine of which were starts.

Reflecting on his time at the Riverside Balogun posted a highlights video to his social media platforms along with a message.

“Unfortunately we missed out on our goals, however Middlesbrough is a great club that will get where they belong,” wrote the 20-year-old.

“Thank you to my team-mates and fans who always welcomed me. Lots of love, Balo.”

Middlesbrough’s official account replied to the message and accompanied video with a message of thanks, and wished the youngster good luck.

Balogun will return to his parent club and will look to get more appearances in the Arsenal first-team next season. Currently at the Emirates both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are ahead of him in the pecking order, yet both players are out of contract next month.

His fellow loanees will also rejoin their parent clubs with Sporar travelling back to Sporting Lisbon, Connolly to Brighton and Hove Albion, and James Lea Siliki joining back up with Rennes.