Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins is on Portsmouth’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window, reports The Portsmouth News.

Portsmouth finished the 2021/22 League One season in a decent vein of form. Danny Cowley’s men claimed a 10th place finish in the end, capping what was a season of progression for the south coast club.

Next time round, fans and indeed the club will be eyeing up that all-important top-six finish. But Pompey enter the pre-season with a particular problem position in attack.

Portsmouth don’t have a senior striker contracted to the club beyond this summer. But reports have linked Pompey with a summer move for Collins, 24, who helped his Bristol Rovers side earn promotion from League Two last time round.

A prolific striker…

Collins netted 16 goals in 45 League Two outings for Bristol Rovers last season. Prior to that, he proved prolific with Forest Green Rovers.

Both Bristol Rovers and Forest Green will be joining Pompey in League One ext season, but Collins could yet make the switch to Portsmouth who’ve been linked with a number of strikers heading into the summer.

Names like Spurs’ Kion Etete have been linked, as well as Swansea City’s Kyle Joseph.

Expect Cowley to bring in a number of strikers this summer – he’ll want quality and depth in that area to ensure his side can see out the League One campaign next time round, and fans will be excited to see so many names being linked so early on.

Collins remains a young player who’s still relatively unproven, but his last campaign with Bristol Rovers suggests that he’s a player with real potential, and if Pompey can get a deal over the line then it’ll be an exciting move for all involved.