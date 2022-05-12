Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer window.

Aaron Collins, Mickel Miller, Max Hudson and Richard Wood are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Portsmouth are reportedly eyeing a move for Bristol Rovers striker Collins, who has been been an ace in League Two this season. The 24-year-old has netted 15 goals and assisted two in the recently-ended campaign, helping his side gain one of the greatest automatic promotion stories you will ever see. With George Hirst set to return to Leicester City this summer, Collins could may well be his replacement at Pompey.

Rotherham United winger Miller has announced his departure from the club upon the expiry of his contract on Instagram:

The news has come as a shock to many, with the 26-year-old being a star player when fit, but with him having injury problems all season, it may come as a smart decision by the club, who will want players fit for their Championship run-in.

Ipswich Town have reportedly snapped up the signing of ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Hudson on a free transfer following a successful trial at the club. The Town have great history of developing young players, and Hudson could may well see them first-team action when he joins up with his new teammates. The 17-year-old looks to have a massive future ahead of him as he eyes some experience in senior football.

Lastly, Rotherham United have confirmed that captain Wood has signed a new one year deal with the club, which will take him into his ninth season at the Yorkshire outfit. The 36-year-old has made over 200 appearances in his spell, netting 18 goals, despite being a centre-back.