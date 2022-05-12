Early Luton Town injury news emerges ahead of Huddersfield Town fixtures including Luke Berry update
Luton Town will be without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for their upcoming play-off clashes v Huddersfield Town, but Luke Berry could feature.
Luton Town capped an incredible season with a 1-0 win at home to Reading last time out, securing their place in the Championship play-offs.
They face Huddersfield Town in the first of two legs this weekend, before heading to West Yorkshire for the second leg on Monday evening.
But Hatters boss Nathan Jones has revealed that he’ll be without Mpanzu for the two clashes, and indeed the final should they make it that far. He told Luton Today:
“Luke is a lot closer, he’s just not been able to gather any momentum really as every time he does he kind of breaks down and that stems from the fact that he was injured in pre-season.
“We’ve been disappointed with that as Luke has been a big, big miss.”
Hatters heading to Wembley?
Luton and Huddersfield have been the league’s surprise packages this season. Both have over-performed in the Championship, with both now battling for a trip at Wembley and a place in the Premier League.
Both go into the game in good veins of form but for the Hatters, the absence of Mpanzu will be a blow – he’s an energetic midfielder who can really swing games in favour of Luton when playing well.
And the same can be said of Berry, whose potential return for the play-offs will give Jones a huge boost.
The first leg takes place at Kenilworth Road tomorrow – the game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.