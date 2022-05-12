Luton Town will be without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for their upcoming play-off clashes v Huddersfield Town, but Luke Berry could feature.

Luton Town capped an incredible season with a 1-0 win at home to Reading last time out, securing their place in the Championship play-offs.

They face Huddersfield Town in the first of two legs this weekend, before heading to West Yorkshire for the second leg on Monday evening.

But Hatters boss Nathan Jones has revealed that he’ll be without Mpanzu for the two clashes, and indeed the final should they make it that far. He told Luton Today:

“He’s had an operation so he won’t be fit, he’s one we won’t get back.

“It’s just a little cartilage clean up which will keep him out until June, so unless the final gets postponed, we won’t be seeing Pelly.”

Elsewhere, Luton Town have been without Berry since last March. The midfielder has been sidelined with a knee injury, with injury hampering his entire season – he’s featured just 13 times in the Championship this season, but has scored six goals in those games.

And Jones says that the Englishman could feature v Huddersfield Town, either tomorrow or on Monday, saying: