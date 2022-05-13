Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has told Chronicle Live that he plans to give Bristol Rovers loanee Elliot Anderson a chance to impress with the Magpies in pre-season.

Anderson, who scored eight and assisted three times since his temporary move to the Gas, has caught the eye of the Magpies boss as he nears the pre-season.

Newcastle’s academy product has shone for Joey Barton’s side, who dramatically clinched an automatic promotion spot on the final day to bounce back to League One at the first attempt.

The Whitley Bay-born attacker, who has yet to decide whether to represent Scotland or England, scored once and assisted twice as Rovers beat Scunthorpe United 7-0 on the final day of the season to gain promotion.

Is Anderson ready to step up?

There is little doubt that United will spend big in the transfer window, but that does not mean there is no chance to integrate well-performing academy graduates into the squad.

The impressive displays have shown that Anderson’s explosive playing style and an eye for goal could be advantageous for Howe’s side.

Still, a loan at a higher level with Championship clubs reportedly interested may develop those skills further, with the likes of Coventry City, Middlesbrough and West Brom having all been linked with a summer move.

It is easy enough for Newcastle to solve their issues with the current squad by recruiting players with a more established profile, but this does not mean they should neglect their academy.

Potentially the best option for both the Magpies and Anderson is a loan deal until January in the Championship to see if he can cope against better players before getting a chance at his parent club.

A move to any of the linked Championship clubs would be an exciting move, with Coventry, Middlesbrough and West Brom perhaps all hoping to challenge the top-six next season.