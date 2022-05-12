Wolves man Morgan Gibbs-White has left the door open to a potential permanent move to Sheffield United ahead of this summer.

Gibbs-White has been a revelation at Sheffield United this season. The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of the campaign at Bramall Lane, featuring 35 times in the Championship, scoring 11 times and assisting nine.

He’s played a huge role in helping his side secure a play-off place with United taking on Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

And ahead of that, Gibbs-White has spoke to BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings about his future, suggesting that he’d be open to making his stay in South Yorkshire permanent:

#sufc MGW on his future: "I have had ongoing conversations throughout the season. I was going to go back in January but wanted to stay here. Anything is possible, whether up or down – I absolutely love this place." #wwfc — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) May 12, 2022

Earlier this week it was revealed that Wolves manager Bruno Lage is planning on giving Gibbs-White a chance to impress him in pre-season.

Previously though, it’s been suggested that Wolves could cash in on Gibbs-White this summer whilst his stock is high, so what the summer ahead holds for the Englishman is anyone’s guess.

All eyes on the play-offs…

Despite there being a lot of noise around Gibbs-White’s future right now, the player will be solely focused on the play-offs, and this Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

The Blades go into this weekend in good form having ended the season on a run of three-straight wins in the Championship, but they face a Nottingham Forest side who’ve been firing since Steve Cooper took charge back in September.

It promises to be a hard-fought and entertaining match – it kicks off at 3pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.