Rotherham United are back in the Championship, and after many years of criticism on money spent, chairman Tony Stewart has said he will provide a bigger transfer budget for Paul Warne to spend this summer.

Rotherham United made an immediate return to the Championship following their 2nd place finish in League One this season. It was their best season under Warne, accumulating 90 points over the 46 games played.

In their last three times of attempting, the Millers have been relegated from the second tier, but seem to have improved every season, so this could may well be their time to finally remain in the division.

The reason for the Yorkshire side being relegated when coming up can be put down to their transfer budget in recent seasons, but chairman Stewart has told Warne that he will be getting a bigger budget this season in order to sign the right players to survive in the Championship.

It could may well be their year to cement themselves as a second tier club.

Warne’s transfer plans

Following the end of the season, Warne made an admission on the Millers’ transfer plans this summer, predicting that the club will sign ‘seven, eight, nine’ players.

As well as this, Rotherham United will almost certainly see a few first-team players depart as we wait the confirmation of their retained list.

Wing-back Mickel Miller has already announced that he will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract, so the Yorkshire outfit will be on the look out for a replacement already.