Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is wanted by Middlesbrough ahead of the summer transfer window.

Darlow, 31, was Newcastle United’s main goalkeeper last season. And he impressed, racking up 25 Premier League appearances. But he’s featured just eight times in the league this time round and now he looks set to seal a move away from the club this summer.

Newcastle’s north eastern rivals Middlesbrough are said to be keen on Darlow. Chris Wilder is in the market for a new no.1 and Darlow fits the bill – here we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

No price tag has been mentioned among Middlesbrough’s emerging links to Darlow. But Darlow has been close to sealing a move away from St James’ Park in the past – in April last year, Watford were said to be keen (Sunday Mirror, via geordiebootboys) on Darlow, and they were said to be readying a £6million transfer.

Meanwhile, Transfermarkt value Darlow at £2.7million.

He’s under contract until 2025, but Newcastle United obviously have their newfound wealth, and so what they might demand for Darlow this summer – if anything – remains to be seen.

Newcastle United’s stance?

Writing for The Northern Echo, Scott Wilson says that Magpies boss Eddie Howe won’t stand in the way of Darlow wanting to leave this summer.

Martin Dubravka has established himself as the club’s no.1, and Howe also has youngster Freddie Woodman returning from his loan spell at Bournemouth, so Darlow looks to be plummeting down the pecking order right now.

Potential timeline for the move?

With Middlesbrough’s season having ended, Wilder will no doubt be pressing on with his summer plans. Newcastle United meanwhile have two games of their season remaining, with their last coming later this month.

The Magpies have little else to play for other than a top-half finish, so Howe may have one eye on the summer transfer window and one eye on those who might start attracting interest.

With Darlow not being an important player for Newcastle right now, we could see his links to Middlesbrough intensify quickly, and a potential move could easily materialise in the coming weeks.