Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer window.

Luke Turner, Ethan Erhahon, Karl Darlow and Daniel Iversen are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Turner over the past few days, and recent developments will please Forest fans. Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that the 19-year-old will be allowed to depart the club this summer. Turner already has some senior football experience playing for Cliftonville on loan, winning the Danske Bank Premiership’s young player of the year award. If they are to wrap up the signing, there’s no doubt Turner could help improve the youth set-up at the club, and could may well be loaned out to start with.

QPR have reportedly joined Portsmouth and MK Dons in the race to sign highly-rated St Mirren midfielder Erhahon. The 21-year-old has bags of experience as a senior already, making 20 appearances this season in Scotland.

Middlesbrough are in a goalkeeper crisis at the moment, with Joe Lumley putting in some poor performances over recent months. As a result, Boro have identified two Premier League goalkeepers as a target to replace him in the number one spot.

As per the Northern Echo, Boro are chasing the signature of Newcastle United shot-stopper Darlow, who has been on great form when called upon at his club. There’s no doubt he will be searching for regular game time consider he is 31-years-old, and Middlesbrough may well hand him that this summer.

Another goalkeeper on their radar is Leicester City’s Iversen, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Preston North End. The Teesside club could may well rival the Lilywhites for the signing of the 24-year-old, who may be more appealing due to being younger than Darlow.