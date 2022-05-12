Ipswich Town have signed young left-back Max Hudson after he put pen to paper on a professional contract earlier this week, it has been claimed.

Ipswich Town will be playing League One football again next season after earning an 11th place finish in League One.

The Tractor Boys’ ambitions were lofty coming into the campaign, but after a poor start under Paul Cook, Kieran McKenna came in to steady the ship, leading the side to a top-half finish after a bleak opening few months.

Now, their attention will be firmly on the summer transfer window, and it seems one new player is already through the door.

According to TWTD, young left-back Hudson has penned a professional deal with Ipswich Town.

The same outlet has covered the former Spurs starlet’s trial with the League One side closely, revealing he had initially arrived at Portman Road on trial before being offered a deal earlier this month. And now, they say Hudson signed a deal with the club earlier this week.

Working with youngsters…

Ipswich Town have seen a host of top young talents progress through their ranks over the years, and given McKenna’s experience of working at academy level, there could well be a chance for youth prospects to break through under his management.

Hudson spent time with Spurs as a schoolboy but ended up being let go, landing at Hertford Town for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, with an Ipswich Town deal reportedly penned, the 17-year-old left-back will now have his eyes on forging a career in the professional game.