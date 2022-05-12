Huddersfield Town’s midfield maestro Lewis O’Brien has been linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

O’Brien, 23, has just concluded another impressive season with Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The Englishman racked up 43 league appearances, scoring three and assisting three to help his side book a place in the play-offs.

They face Luton Town in the first leg of their semi-final bout tomorrow evening, and ahead of that, reports have backed O’Brien to seal a Premier League move this summer should his Terriers outfit miss out on promotion.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are long-term admirers of the midfielder, with the likes of Wolves, Southampton and Burnley also being mentioned

Here we break down O’Brien’s potential summer move…

Price tag?

TEAMtalk report that O’Brien has a £12million release clause in his current Huddersfield Town contract. Back in September, O’Brien signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2025 – it was reported that his previous contract held a £10million release clause (The Sun on Sunday, 22.08.21).

But earlier in the season, it was revealed that Leeds had submitted several transfer offers for O’Brien in the previous summer transfer window, the highest of which coming to £13million, so take this £12million release clause with a pinch of salt.

Huddersfield Town’s stance?

Given that release clause, Huddersfield Town’s stance on the potential sale of O’Brien doesn’t really matter. But it’s clear to see that Town will have a much greater chance of keeping O’Brien at the club if they do secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Potential timeline?

TEAMtalk say that O’Brien’s future at Huddersfield Town could be decided as early as next week. Town’s first play-off leg v Luton takes place tomorrow, and the second on Monday evening.

If Huddersfield crash out of the play-offs then it seems like teams will be ready to pounce for O’Brien. Though if Huddersfield reach the final and then lose, then those teams looking at O’Brien might have to wait a little longer.

Either way, it seems like O’Brien faces a contested summer at Huddersfield Town.