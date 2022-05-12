Bristol City striker Nahki Wells will be allowed to leave Ashton Gate on a free transfer this summer, it has been claimed.

Bristol City recruited Wells from Burnley in January 2020 following his impressive form on loan with QPR.

He managed a decent tally of 11 goals and five assists in his first full season at Ashton Gate. However, the 2021/22 campaign saw him fall down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson, with the vast majority of his 32 Championship appearances coming as brief outings off the bench.

Now, it has been claimed the door will be open for Wells to depart the Robins this summer.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter that Bristol City will allow the Bermudan striker to leave for nothing, despite the fact he still has a year remaining on his contract with the club.

Nahki Wells is free to leave Bristol City for nothing this summer despite 12 months remaining on the striker’s contract. #bristolcityfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 12, 2022

The right move?

It is a surprise to see Bristol City apparently willing to let Wells leave for nothing considering they paid around £5m to sign him from Burnley.

His contract means he can still be sold for a fee up until next summer too.

However, it certainly seems the right move for all parties. Wells is clearly out of favour under Pearson and given his pedigree in the Championship, he will fancy his chances of playing more regular football elsewhere.

The 31-year-old striker has scored 83 goals and provided 27 assists in 305 appearances in the Championship across spells on the books with Huddersfield Town, QPR and, of course, Bristol City.