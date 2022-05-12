Wigan Athletic are in for a Championship season next time round after going up from League One as champions.

It was an unbelievable season from Leam Richardson and his men, who finished the campaign on 92 points, two better than Rotherham United in 2nd.

A convincing win away at Shrewsbury Town saw the Latics celebrate the League One title on the final day, and now the club will surely be looking at their recruitment plans ahead of next season.

One player who they should look at is Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara, whose Pilgrims future is in the air in recent developments.

Plymouth situation

After the club announced in their retained list that they exercised the one-year extension option in Camara’s contract, the club later confirmed that he has been made available for transfer.

Contract talks over the past few months have hit the deck, and now the 25-year-old is free to leave the Pilgrims this summer.

He has been a star for Steven Schumacher’s side this season, scoring four goals and assisting six from the central midfield position.

Can a deal be done?

With on-loan Latics midfielders Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea returning to their parent clubs, it leaves a couple of spaces open in the centre of the park for Richardson’s side.

There’s no doubt other Championship clubs will be interested in Camara, but Wigan Athletic could be one of the only sides in the division who can guarantee him game time.

It may not be too big of a fee due to him being transfer listed, so the Latics should target the Guinean international.