Despite having one of the smallest budgets in the division, Coventry City achieved a top-half finish in the 2021/22 Championship season.

Players like Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer have all received plaudits for their contributions this season for the Sky Blues.

With multiple players being linked with moves away this summer, others have managed to escape the media attention, and one player who has seemed to slip under the radar is former Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf.

Despite a rocky start in Sky Blue during his loan spell in the 2020/21 season, the 24-year-old has really come into his own this season.

After signing for a fee of around £750,000 in July 2021, Coventry fans were left somewhat underwhelmed by the signing.

However, Sheaf has proved those doubters wrong this season, quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet, as well as becoming one of the best and most consistent midfielders in the division.

Delving into the stats…

Sheaf was an absolute brick wall in the middle of Mark Robins’ side this season, averaging 2.9 successful tackles per game – the second best in the Championship.

He was not just strong defensively either, the midfielder was the sixth best midfielder in the division for completed passes, averaging over 52 completed passes per game.

Despite picking up just three assists this season, Sheaf averaged 0.8 key passes per game, a major improvement from last season’s average of 0.4.

The midfielder played a key role in Coventry City’s top half finish this season, and with players like Hamer and Gyokeres linked with moves away, Sheaf could be an integral part of Robins’ plans for next season.

But if Robins can keep his squad in tact ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign, and make some more keen summer acquisitions, then Coventry could yet build upon the impressive progress made in the past year.