Preston North End finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 13th, ending the season with back-to-back wins.

Preston thumped Middlesbrough 4-1 on the final day of the season to enter the pre-season on a high.

Ryan Lowe has instilled confidence back into the club after steering them well away from the drop zone, and his attentions will now be fully turned towards the transfer window.

His club have already announced their retained list, with a number of first-team players leaving. It’ll give the club more space to bring in some new blood with plenty of names already linked with a summer move to Deepdale.

And yesterday, The72 exclusively revealed that Preston are looking into a summer deal for Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, who scored 23 goals in the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Another striker that Lowe is said to be keen on is Andre Gray. Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (08.05.22) that the Lilywhites are looking into a potential move for the Jamaican, who is set to be released by Watford next month.

Elsewhere, Preston are also keen on signing Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen permanently. He thoroughly impressed on loan with Preston in the season just concluded, but the Lancashire club face competition from Middlesbrough for his signature.

Lastly, North End youngster Mikey O’Neill has penned his first professional contract with the club, signing until 2024.

There’s a lot to be excited about at Preston right now, though fans will be keen to see some names come through the door before they get too excited for the upcoming Championship season.