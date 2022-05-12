Cardiff City are keeping tabs on Brighton and Hove Albion’s loaned-out striker Andi Zeqiri, Wales Online has reported.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison is facing a busy summer transfer window, and one area he will be keen to strengthen is his attack.

The Bluebirds’ 50 goals in 46 Championship games ranks them among the lower-scoring sides this season. But, the upcoming window gives them the chance to freshen up their ranks, and one man said to be a target is 22-year-old Zeqiri.

As per a report from Wales Online, Cardiff City are keeping an eye on the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee.

Zeqiri has been plying his trade in Germany’s Bundesliga with FC Augsburg this season.

The Swiss international has struggled to make a telling impact in front of goal, netting only twice and providing two assists in 23 outings. He previously enjoyed success in Switzerland though, scoring 36 goals in 105 outings for FC Lausanne-Sport before signing for Brighton in 2020.

Just what Cardiff City need?

At 22, Zeqiri looks as though he could be a striker to look out for in the future, and he has shown he can be prolific before.

However, in his time with Brighton and out on loan in Germany, his goalscoring form has faltered.

What Cardiff City need is a proven goalscorer, and Zeqiri’s record won’t fill many with confidence that he can be that player.

It remains to be seen if the Bluebirds’ reported interest develops into anything further though, with plenty of time remaining before the start of the transfer window, let alone the new season.