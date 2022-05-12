Lincoln City are looking to replace Michael Appleton with Mark Kennedy whilst ruling out Michael Carrick as a contender, according to The Athletic.

Appleton left his post in April at the Imps after a disappointing 17th place finish, failing to follow up on an appearance in the League One play-off final in the 2020/21 season.

There was some speculation that the former Manchester United coach Carrick could take his first steps into a permanent managerial job with the LNER Stadium based side, but it has emerged that he will not be considered for the role.

Kennedy is currently assistant manager to Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City, with his only previous managerial job coming at Macclesfield Town.

The former Republic of Ireland international has also built up coaching experience at Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City.

Would the appointment of Kennedy be a gamble?

With Lincoln’s status as League One club threatened last season, the links with Kennedy are surprising when they could bring in a more established name at that level.

The Dublin-born coach’s record with the Silkmen may be a cause of concern to the Imps fan base, having won one game in 12, losing eight, and drawing three times, leaving him with an 8.3% win ratio.

Macclesfield’s relegation to the National League was under Kennedy’s stewardship, but in all fairness, the club was in desperate financial trouble at the time.

City have previous in recruiting lesser-known names such as Danny Cowley at his time of appointment, but targeting Kennedy seems an unorthodox choice for a club that struggled in the last campaign.