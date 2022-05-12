Everton are reportedly plotting a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after his starring spell on loan with Portsmouth.

Portsmouth recruited Bazunu on loan last summer, giving him the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Manchester City.

The Irish shot-stopper flourished at Fratton Park. His performances are said to have attracted interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Preston North End ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However now, as per the Irish Independent, Bazunu is attracting new interest.

Premier League side Everton are said to be plotting a move for the 20-year-old ‘keeper. The fresh report states a ‘significant number’ of Championship clubs are keen on a possible loan move, but the Toffees are keeping tabs on the situation in case Manchester City take the chance to cash in this summer.

Deserving of a step up…

Bazunu first impressed on loan with Rochdale during the 2020/21 campaign, earning a Portsmouth move for the 2021/22 season.

He made good on his opportunity with Pompey too. The Irishman kept 17 clean sheets in 46 games, earning the award for Players’ Player of the Season thanks to his starring displays in between the sticks for Danny Cowley’s side.

After such a strong spell with Portsmouth, a test at a higher level is the logical next step for Bazunu.

However, it remains to be seen just how high he goes next season. Preston North End would offer a Championship chance, while it remains to be seen which divisions Sheffield United and Everton are playing in come the start of the new campaign.