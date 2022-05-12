Rotherham United winger Mickel Miller has confirmed that he will be leaving Rotherham United upon the expiry of his contract.

Rotherham United confirmed automatic promotion to the Championship on the final game of the season with a 2-0 win away to Gillingham almost two weeks ago.

Despite it not being to long ago, the Millers look to be preparing for the next campaign, where their target will surely be to remain in the division.

Although their retained list hasn’t been confirmed yet, Rotherham United winger Miller has announced his departure from the club in an Instagram post this afternoon:

It’s only his second season at the Yorkshire club, but during their impressive campaign, he became a fan favourite at the club.

The 26-year-old only managed 23 league appearances due to multiple injury problems, but scored three goals and provided four assists from the wing-back position.

Other options

Former Millwall man Shane Ferguson is the only other natural wing-back who could take his place, with veteran Joe Mattock set to leave the club and Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu returning to the London side.

This means that the Millers will need to sign a left-wing-back or two next season to make ground for the unexpected departure.

Paul Warne’s transfer plans

Rotherham United boss Warne confirmed after the season ended that he expects ‘seven, eight, nine’ signings this summer, as he looks to cement his side as Championship club.

It will be a busy summer window at the AESSEAL New York Stadium over the next few months, and it will be intriguing to see who the Millers bring in.