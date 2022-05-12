Rotherham United are gearing up for their return back to the Championship following their 2nd place finish in League One this season.

Paul Warne guided his side to 90 points in the third tier, which was enough to gain automatic promotion on the final day of the season.

The club are set to release their retained list in the near future. Rotherham United face many decisions with 10 players out of contract, so here is what we can expect from the Yorkshire side’s retained list…

Who will be released?

Out of all players who see their deals expire, Freddie Ladapo, Angus MacDonald and Joe Mattock look set to be released.

All three have enjoyed great times in their Millers spell, but the past year or so has arguably not gone to plan, falling out of favour.

It’s Ladapo’s third season at the club, and having handed in a transfer request in January, it’s almost certain he will depart the club in the summer.

MacDonald is in his second season, and after an impressive campaign in the 2020/21 season, he has managed just seven appearances this time out due to injury problems.

Mattock is the second longest-serving player at the club. After seven years and racking up 225 appearances at Rotherham United, he looks to be out the door.

Mickel Miller has announced his departure from the club.

Who will be retained?

The likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Viktor Johansson and Jamie Lindsay have a one-year extension clause in their contracts, which will surely be triggered. The club are however looking to negotiate a longer deal for Lindsay.

Top scorer Michael Smith sees his deal expire in the summer, and it may prove difficult to keep hold of him. But, there’s no doubt the club will offer the 30-year-old fresh terms.

Michael Ihiekwe will surely be offered a new deal also.

What about loan players?

Rotherham United are set to offer Sunderland loanee Will Grigg a permanent deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium after an impressive season at the Yorkshire outfit.

Jordi Osei-Tutu and Rarmani Edmonds-Green have returned to their parent clubs, but there’s no doubt the club will look to bring them back if the opportunity is there.