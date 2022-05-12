Wigan Athletic will be playing Championship football next season after winning the League One title ahead of Rotherham United.

Leam Richardson’s men avoided the lottery of the League One play-offs by securing the title at the end of a hectic 2021/22 campaign, and their focus will now be on bringing plans to fruition ahead of their Championship return.

Decisions will have to be made on out of contract players. With that in mind, here’s a look at what to expect from Wigan Athletic’s retained list…

Who will be retained?

Wigan Athletic have done well to keep on top of contracts this season, with only three players seeing their deals expire this summer.

Of the three, one who the Latics will surely want to keep is James McClean. The 33-year-old has been a big hit since returning to the DW Stadium and the player himself has said he is happiest with Wigan Athletic, so you’d hope an agreement can be reached over a new contract.

Who will be released?

The only other two players out of contract this summer are experienced winger Gavin Massey and academy graduate Luke Robinson.

Massey played 33 times in League One this season but 24 of those outings came as a substitute.

There are other options ahead of him in the pecking order, so with his deal expiring, this summer could be the perfect chance for him to head elsewhere and make a fresh start.

As for Robinson, he featured only once in the league in the Latics’ title-winning season. At 20, he could yet develop into a first-team player, but he will surely have his eyes on more regular senior football.