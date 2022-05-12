Portsmouth finished the League One season in 10th place of the table, and 10 points outside the top-six.

Portsmouth finished the season in a decent vein of form. Although they lost their final game of the season 4-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday, Danny Cowley has given fans a lot of optimism ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

And already, there’s been plenty of Pompey transfer rumours as we head into the summer transfer window.

Earlier in the week, Portsmouth were linked with Altrincham defender Toby Mullarkey who was set to see his contract expire next month, but fresh terms have since been agreed in what will be a blow to Pompey.

Cowley looks set to bring in a striker this summer, and one being tipped with a move to the south coast is Swansea City’s Kyle Joseph, with Pompey one of a number of clubs being linked alongside him this week.

And just yesterday, Pompey were linked alongside Millwall with a summer loan move for Spurs’ young striker Kion Etete.

Also, Portsmouth are said to be keen on St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon, with the likes of QPR and Pompey’s League One rivals MK Dons also paying attention to the 21-year-old’s situation.

Lastly, Portsmouth were set to hand Richard Hughes the role of head of football operations this week, but he’s decided to remain with Forest Green Rovers.

There’s a lot to be excited about going into the summer for Portsmouth fans. Cowley has won over a lot of fans in the past year or so, but he certainly needs to be backed din this summer transfer window if he’s to get Pompey out of League One.