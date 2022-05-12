Nottingham Forest face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest enjoyed a strong season under Steve Cooper. He has his side fighting for promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, with a big summer on the horizon.

With the Reds in the midst of a play-off bout, their retained list is yet to be announced. But what can fans expect when the club does release their retained list?

Loan players…

A lot of Nottingham Forest’s best players this season are on loan, so naturally they’ll be returning to their parent clubs.

But reports in recent weeks have linked Forest with permanent swoops for a number of those loanees.

The Reds are said to be confident of signing Djed Spence should they earn promotion, whilst reports have backed Forest to try and make the stays of both Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis permanent.

Forest are also said to be keen on making Max Lowe’s stay permanent.

Elsewhere, James Garner looks set to return to Manchester United and battle for a spot in the first-team there.

Out of contract players…

Nottingham Forest have three first-team players out of contract next month – Tobias Figueiredo, Lewis Grabban and Gaetan Bong.

Of the three, Bong looks certain to leave.

Figueiredo has come back into the side in recent weeks owing to injuries across the back-line, and he’s impressed – he’s shown himself to be a reliable member of the team and it wouldn’t be surprising if he earned himself an extended deal, though that might depend on what division Forest find themselves in next season.

As for Grabban, there’s no doubting that he’s a competent Championship striker. But his fitness record has been a cause for concern this season, so it remains to be seen what the summer ahead holds for him – like Figueiredo, Grabban’s Forest future could depend on their promotion fortunes this season.