Middlesbrough have confirmed their retained list following the end of the 2021/22 season, with some questionable decisions present.

Middlesbrough have released just the three players upon the expiry of their contracts, whilst offering a new deal to one player and four loan players depart.

Seven spots have been freed up in the squad, which could come as a positive to Boro, but, some of the decisions could may well come back to bite them in the future.

Here, we look at three decisions that could do just that…

No new Sol Bamba deal

Despite being 37-years-old, Bamba is a reliable output at centre-half. He has bags of experience in the second tier and could may well have done a job for a further season if given a new deal.

The defender has been in and out of the starting XI all season, making just 24 league appearances. However, he has played a massive part when called upon by Chris Wilder, and there’s no doubt a new deal should’ve been offered for the fan favourite.

Lee Peltier released

This may be a surprising one to some. but Peltier has been a great squad player for Middlesbrough throughout the campaign, filling in at either right-wing-back or as a wide centre-back on occasions.

He has made 21 appearances this season. The veteran staying could’ve been a boost, with the returning Djed Spence wanted by a host of Premier League clubs in the summer window, meaning it may be difficult for Boro to keep hold of him.

Andraz Sporar returning to Sporting

The Slovenian may not have been on the best of form lately, but has shown glimpses of what he is made of throughout the season, and there’s no doubt he can continue playing higher level Championship football.

Sporar returns to Sporting after netting eight second tier goals in the campaign, and with two other loan strikers in Florian Balogun and Aaaron Connolly going back to their parent clubs also, Middlesbrough will be desperate for a front man.