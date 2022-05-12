Sheffield United are gearing up for their upcoming play-off clashes with Nottingham Forest, who they have drawn 1-1 with twice this campaign.

The Blades earned a 5th place finish in the regular Championship season, rounding off the campaign with three consecutive wins to secure their spot in the play-offs.

Sheffield United’s full focus will be on their play-off fight, but after that, expect their retained list to be confirmed. Some challenging decisions will have to be made, so here, we take a look at what to expect from their retained list…

Who will be released?

Of the six out of contract, three look as though they could be contenders for departure: Luke Freeman, Adam Davies and David McGoldrick.

Freeman has been unable to make an impact since joining Sheffield United, so a fresh start could be best for all parties.

Davies is yet to make an appearance since his winter arrival, so he may well be let go.

As for McGoldrick, the silky forward remains a popular figure among supporters but given his injury record and his age, it could be the right time for the Blades to part ways with him.

Who will be retained?

Jack Robinson is out of contract but an option in his deal has been triggered, so the Blades will likely take that up.

The three-year deal Ben Osborn signed upon arrival in 2019 is expiring as well. He’s another Sheffield United will surely want to keep given the importance of his versatility.

French striker Mousset will be a point of debate given his disappointing time at Bramall Lane. However, with another 12-month option reportedly included in his deal, the club should look to trigger that to ensure they receive something back on the £10m they paid for him in 2019.