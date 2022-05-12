Sunderland are gearing up for another trip to Wembley, with a League One play-off final bout booked against Wycombe Wanderers.

Alex Neil guided Sunderland to 5th place finish in League One. His side went on to beat Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals and they’ll now face Wycombe at Wembley on the 21st of May.

After that, expect the club to release their retained list. The Black Cats have a number of difficult decisions to make ahead of that, and here we take a look at what to expect from their retained list…

Who will be released?

Of all the players out of contract at Sunderland this summer, two look set to be released – Lee Burge and Aiden McGeady.

Both have been good servants to the club, McGeady in particular, but both have fallen out of contention this season.

Burge played a lot of games last season but always seemed to have a mistake in him. McGeady remains a player with ability, but his fitness record has stopped him from really playing a part this season.

Elsewhere, Jordan Willis could be let go if his fitness situation is unchanged, whilst the future of Arbenit Xhemajli remains uncertain after coming back into contention under Neil.

Who will be retained?

Sunderland see Hillsborough hero Patrick Roberts out of contract this summer. But the Black Cats have the option to extend his stay, and after his match-winning goal v Wednesday, and after some impressive performances since arriving, expect the club to be keen to keep him around.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch is out of contract – he’s been a divisive player in the past but has been an important name under Neil, so it remains to be seen what happens there.

And Bailey Wright is also out of contract this summer. The Australian put in a heroic performance v Wednesday and fans would surely love to see him kept on.

What about loan players?

Sunderland have a number of players on loan. Some of them have really impressed this season, including the likes of Everton’s Nathan Broadhead who’s scored 10 goals in 21 League One outings for the club.

Of all the players currently on loan, it seems like Broadhead is the one that the club would most like to sign on a permanent deal.

It’s previously been said that Everton could be willing to offload him this summer, but his injury record is a cause for concern, and so it remains to be seen what Sunderland would make of a potential permanent move for the Welshman.