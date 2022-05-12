Nottingham Forest target Luke Turner will be let go this summer, as confirmed by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Nottingham Forest’s season isn’t over just yet, but there’s no doubt Steve Cooper and co will have their eyes on some potential additions.

One player linked with a move to the City Ground is Irish youngster Luke Turner.

The Daily Record revealed earlier this week that the 19-year-old had been told he can leave Aberdeen this summer and that he has been offered a trial with Championship promotion-chasers Forest. And now, Aberdeen boss Goodwin has confirmed Turner’s fate.

Speaking to The Press and Journal (quotes via Nottingham Forest News), Goodwin said that while Turner has made a good impression on loan, the Scottish outfit are wary of “blocking” the pathway to the first-team for some other young academy centre-backs. Here’s what he had to say:

“Luke has had a really good loan period over in Northern Ireland and has done particularly well.

“We just believe it’s a little bit short for what we’re looking for in that area.

“We’ve got another one or two good young centre-backs coming through the system and you’re always wary of blocking that pathway.”

A chance with Nottingham Forest…

Given how Turner has impressed in Northern Ireland with Cliftonville, it makes sense for Forest to take a look at him this summer.

He could prove to be a shrewd addition to their U23s side, and there’s a clear path to the first-team at the City Ground.

This season, Turner, who was named as the Dankse Bank Premiership’s Young Player of the Year, helped keep 19 clean sheets in 43 games, also chipping in with two goals for the club. Although not the highest level, Turner’s performances are certainly reason for encouragement, and at only 19, there is still plenty of time for him develop into the future.