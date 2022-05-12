Charlton Athletic enter the pre-season without a manager, following a disappointing season in League One.

Charlton Athletic looked like relegation contenders at the start of the 2021/22 campaign. Johnnie Jackson eventually took charge and steered the club towards a mid-table finish, but owner Thomas Sandgaard wasn’t satisfied.

He relieved Jackson of his duties soon after the end of the season and the club’s managerial search has been moving along since, with the latest reports revealing that Sandgaard has received a number of managerial applications.

Elsewhere, the Addicks made a keen off-field appointment in Tom Pell this week – he’s left his role at Cambridge United to become the new academy manager at The Valley.

Also, Blackpool remain keen on signing Charlie Kirk this summer. The 24-year-old left Charlton to join Blackpool on loan earlier in the year, assisting three goals in his nine league outings for the club.

Perhaps the biggest story coming out of The Valley this week though is the news of the club’s retained list.

There’s some decisions that have rocked fans, including the club’s decision to let Conor Washington leave on a free transfer – the Northern Irishman scored 11 goals in 35 League One outings for the club last season, proving to be a hugely important player.

And Jason Pearce has been offered a coaching role at the club, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey has seen a one-year option in his deal triggered.

There’s plenty of work to do at Charlton Athletic this summer, with fans hopeful of a much more prosperous 2022/23 campaign.