Sheffield Wednesday will be in the market for centre-backs this summer, and amid a fresh update, Gillingham’s Jack Tucker would be the perfect target.

Sheffield Wednesday had to contend with defensive shortages this season amid injuries to the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson.

Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson both had to fill in as centre-backs at times, so Darren Moore will surely be in the market for reinforcements this summer.

With that in mind, Sheffield Wednesday could do much worse than targeting Gillingham’s soon-to-be-available star Tucker.

A fresh update…

Gillingham have been relegated to League Two and manager Neil Harris has admitted he doesn’t expect the centre-back to stay beyond the end of this summer. Tucker is out of contract at the end of next month and it seems unlikely he will pen the new deal offered to him by the Gills.

That means Tucker would only cost Sheffield Wednesday a compensation fee, making him an affordable budget for Moore as the Owls look to keep costs down.

A well-deserved step up…

Since emerging from Gillingham’s academy and breaking into the first-team, Tucker has long looked as though he has the ability to play at a higher level. Not only that, but at 22, he still has room to develop and maximise his potential.

He boasts the necessary physical attributes to deal with League One strikers but his ability to read the game has seen him stand out too.

Tucker averaged 1.9 interceptions and 1.3 blocks per game this season in a relegated Gillingham side (WhoScored).

Tucker is capable of playing for a promotion-pushing side and with Sheffield Wednesday surely in the market for centre-backs, he would be the perfect option for Moore this summer.