Middlesbrough are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer, and one on their radar is Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen.

Iversen, 24, has recently returned to Leicester City following another impressive loan spell with Preston North End.

The Dane featured in all 46 of the Lilywhites’ Championship fixtures, claiming three Player of the Year awards at the end of the campaign.

Now though, a report from The Northern Echo has revealed that Boro boss Chris Wilder is keen on Iversen, with Scott Wilson writing:

“Preston are keen to sign Iversen on a permanent basis this summer, but Boro have asked Leicester officials to make them aware of any developments.”

Iversen certainly showed his qualities with Preston last season. He proved himself to be one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the division, with his performances playing a huge part in Preston’s eventual mid-table finish.

Whether or not Leicester City will consider offloading Iversen this summer though remains to be seen. He could be seen as a potential successor to his fellow countryman Kasper Schmeichel, who turns 36 next season, though it remains to be seen.

A big money move?

If one of Preston or Middlesbrough want to sign Iversen on a permanent basis this summer, it could take a lot of money.

He’s a young goalkeeper and he’s just shown his worth in the Championship, so his stock will be high going into the summer.

The Dane may be at a point where he’s not prepared to sit on the bench and potentially play no.2 to Schmeichel at Leicester City, though he might feel different about that if he has guarantees that he’s eventually replace him.

It’s a difficult one to weigh up, but Iversen has certainly given a few managers something to think about.