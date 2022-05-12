Sheffield Wednesday favourite George Byers has admitted it will take “a while to get over” the Owls’ play-off semi-final heartbreak against Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 campaign came to an end earlier this week after losing to Sunderland in the League One play-offs.

The Owls looked to have taken the tie to extra time after Lee Gregory found the net to level the scores at 1-1 across both legs. However, Patrick Roberts snuck in late on to equalise and put Sunderland through to the final, where they will face Wycombe Wanderers.

The play-offs were the aim for Sheffield Wednesday and promotion would have been a brilliant achievement, but the defeat is heartbreak nonetheless. Now, fan favourite Byers has reacted to the loss on Twitter.

Byers admitted it will take “a while to get over” the disappointment of the defeat but thanked the Wednesday faithful for their support.

Here’s what he had to say:

A lot of emotions after the other night. Will take me a while to get over it tbh. However the atmosphere was insane and I just want to thank every fan for the continuous support this season. Sorry we couldn’t get there. But a proud feeling to play for this special club 🔵⚪️🫡#UTO pic.twitter.com/8ESouxGBgY — George Byers (@G_byers) May 11, 2022

Go again next season…

After missing out this time around, Byers and co will be determined to deliver promotion for Sheffield Wednesday next season.

The summer provides the chance for Moore to strengthen where possible and with the disappointment of this season burning in their bellies, the players should be fired up for another promotion push in the 2021/22 campaign.

Byers was among the Wednesday players to struggle with injuries at times this season. It will be hoped that the hard-working midfielder can play an important role next time out having impressed in his first season at Hillsborough.